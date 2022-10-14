Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.83 billion and approximately $306.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00265102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003877 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.