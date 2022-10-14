Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $239.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 9th.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
