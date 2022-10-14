Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $239.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 589,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 9th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.