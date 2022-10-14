Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DFS traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 338,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

