Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $149.09 and last traded at $155.08. 846,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,419,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.73.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,367,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period.

