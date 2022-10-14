Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. 29,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,170. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

