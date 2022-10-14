Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Position Boosted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 0.70% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

