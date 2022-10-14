Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Lifted by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,180,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.