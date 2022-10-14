Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $4,832,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

