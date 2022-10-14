Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $4,832,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
