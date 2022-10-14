Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $92.10 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.