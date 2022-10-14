DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Shares Down 5.2%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.64. 868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

DIC Asset Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

About DIC Asset

(Get Rating)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.