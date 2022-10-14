Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $354.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Stories

