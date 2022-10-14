Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
DSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
NYSE:DSX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $354.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
