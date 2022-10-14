Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $26.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $26.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $27.56 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

