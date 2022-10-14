Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269. The company has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

