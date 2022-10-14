Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.70. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269. The company has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $234.84.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.