Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diageo by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.