DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.44 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $988.74 or 0.05149009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

