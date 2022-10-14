DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.