DexCom, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

DexCom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $101.72 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.