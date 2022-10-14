Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,701.25 ($44.72).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:WTB traded up GBX 39 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,509 ($30.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,544.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,637.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,952.38.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.