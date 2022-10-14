Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) to Hold

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $24.24.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
