Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €29.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($29.59) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA ZAL opened at €22.16 ($22.61) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.55.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

