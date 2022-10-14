Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €81.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR traded up €0.64 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €56.34 ($57.49). 489,186 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a one year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.04 and a 200 day moving average of €67.87.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.