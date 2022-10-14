Destination Wealth Management Sells 37,208 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,208 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.40% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,146,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 563,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,031. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

