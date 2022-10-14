Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,584 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

