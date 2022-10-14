Destination Wealth Management Purchases 2,099 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $468,956,000 after purchasing an additional 318,823 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.9 %

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.