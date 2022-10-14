Destination Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 181,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

