Destination Wealth Management Has $26.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Ashford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $3,326,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $390,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 309,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.56. 1,075,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,345,204. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

