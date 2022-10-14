Destination Wealth Management Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.45. 13,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,203. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

