Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.97% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

