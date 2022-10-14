Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $199.48. 42,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,206. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.