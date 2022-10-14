Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 3.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 49,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,716,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denison Mines Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $908.58 million, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,992 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
