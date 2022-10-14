Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DLX. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 7,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,800. The stock has a market cap of $677.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 202,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile



Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

