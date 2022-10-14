Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 2,008,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,259,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

