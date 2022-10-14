Decred Price Down 4.5% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $25.23 or 0.00129868 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $363.87 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,185,885 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,696 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Users are able to generate DCR through the process of mining. Decred has a current supply of 14,185,885.35481751 with 14,421,613.93105018 in circulation. The last known price of Decred is 24.91007192 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,279,459.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decred.org/.”

