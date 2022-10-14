Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.62

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
