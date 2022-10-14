DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00023399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $146.63 million and approximately $116,738.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,864,867 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.58323656 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $125,486.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

