Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $40.33 on Top Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $40.33 or 0.00208169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $441.86 million and $80.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,955,688 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

Get Dash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash (DASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate DASH through the process of mining. Dash has a current supply of 10,954,527.35971492. The last known price of Dash is 40.53770676 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $61,427,363.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dash.org/.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.