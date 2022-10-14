Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $40.33 on Top Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $40.33 or 0.00208169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $441.86 million and $80.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Dash
Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,955,688 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.
According to CryptoCompare, “Dash (DASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate DASH through the process of mining. Dash has a current supply of 10,954,527.35971492. The last known price of Dash is 40.53770676 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $61,427,363.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dash.org/.”
Dash Coin Trading
