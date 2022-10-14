Darktrace (LON:DARK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 297 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 988.50 ($11.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson acquired 37,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £120,606.12 ($145,729.97).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

