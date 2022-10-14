Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $50.64

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.64, but opened at $52.71. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 6,216 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

