Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $532,667. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $7,384,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

