Daniels&Tansey LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP owned 0.86% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 505,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,499,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 2,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,711. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

