Daniels&Tansey LLP Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,681,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,903 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. 271,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,467. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

