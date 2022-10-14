Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.49 billion and $504.63 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,492,461,731 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

