DA Davidson Cuts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $17.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.26.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

