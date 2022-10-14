D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

