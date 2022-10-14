Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $1,017,134.64 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

