Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average is $194.28.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

