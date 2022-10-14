Cwm LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.