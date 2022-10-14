Cwm LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $212.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.84 and its 200-day moving average is $237.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

