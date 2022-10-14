Cwm LLC Buys 37,659 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PFM opened at $33.32 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

