Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

